Barbara Jean Collier Hurst was born in Bryan, Texas on January 9, 1933. She left this earth on Wednesday, December 22, at 1:35 a.m.
Barbara, better known as Bobbie, was always working. At 12 years old, she worked in a drug store in Corpus Christi. Everyone assumed she was much older. She could not stand to be idle. Without being asked, she cooked and cleaned her home as a child. Up until three weeks ago, she still ironed her own clothes and washed her own dishes. This was her way until she passed away.
Bobbie went to Faith Chapel Church in Corpus Christi where she fell in love with one of the pastor’s sons, Tollie. She and Tollie Dairell Hurst were married on August 10, 1947. Tollie was 18 and she was 14. Two years later, they had a son, Tollie Dairell Hurst Jr. Several years later, they were blessed with a daughter, LaDonna Sue Hurst. Their marriage lasted 74 years until his death on September 9, 2021.
Bobbie was very strong in her faith in God. She raised the family to love, honor, and trust God.
Since she quit school after the eighth grade, she felt she needed more education. She enrolled in a correspondence school for a high school diploma. She would work until she got everything perfect. She did require some help in math from her teen son, Dairell. She graduated and went to college where she received her degree in Psychology and English.
She taught at Trinity Christian Academy and later taught at A.C. Jones High School both in Beeville. Due to Tollie’s health problems, she left work only to be asked twice to return when a vacancy arose. The last time was to replace Marion Horton, a beloved teacher who passed away suddenly from cancer.
Bobbie and Tollie and their family lived in both Beeville and Corpus Christi at different times. She finally retired from teaching in Beeville. Bobbie and Tollie moved to Corpus Christi in 2010 and lived there until her death.
Bobbie was preceded in death by Tollie Dairell Hurst Sr., her husband of 74 years; as well as her father, Fred L. Collier; mother, Rosa Lee Thompson Collier; sisters, Evelyn Fox, Vivian Reynolds and Freddie Lee Hurst; brothers, Eddie Camp and Bill Collier; grandsons, Terry Dewayne Hurst and Timothy Dairell Hurst.
Bobbie is survived by her son, T. Dairell (Lupita) Hurst Jr.; a daughter, LaDonna Sue Hurst; grandson, Donald Wayne (Mendy) Hurst; a granddaughter, Tonya Genae (Harry) Rossmoine; two great-grandsons, Cody Lee (Candace) Fedler and Justin Talon Hurst; two great-granddaughters, Melisa Denae (Jake) Butler and Jacy Dee (Jacob) Fernandez; and three great-great-grandchildren, Juliette Fernandez and James and Alice Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 26, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.