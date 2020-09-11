Barry “Curtis” Stevenson of Georgetown passed away at his home in Walburg on September 1, 2020, after an extended illness.
Curtis was born on June 18, 1947, in Weslaco in the Rio Grande Valley. During Curtis’ early years the family lived in several of the Valley towns. They finally settled in Rio Hondo where Curtis spent his last several years of high school. Curtis was the first grandchild in a large family of 12 aunts and uncles, many of whom lived close to his family. His relationships with all of his cousins were established during this time and to this day, they remain close.
Curtis graduated from San Houston University with a degree in police science. He further pursued his law enforcement education by graduating from South Texas College of Law in Houston Texas with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. After a more than 40 year career in law enforcement, Curtis retired a Master Peace Officer in 2008 from Harris County Constable’s department and relocated to Georgetown, Texas.
During his retirement, Curtis’ upbringing in a large family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins, led him to Genealogical research. His passion was recording his memories and researching family histories. He left behind a legacy of genealogical records that now can be passed on to other family members.
After building his house in Walburg and buying his beloved John Deere tractor he dabbled in planting corn, tomatoes, and cucumbers on his four acres. He was blessed later in life to have his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren move back to Texas and settle in the same neighborhood. He thoroughly loved making memories with his grandchildren.
Curtis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Annette Stevenson, daughter Cayce Stevenson of Georgetown, son and daughter-in-law Scott and Holly Stevenson of Georgetown, grandchildren Elias, Graham, and Willow Stevenson. Included in those who mourn his passing are his sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Gary Maisel of Beeville, his brother and sister-in-law David and Julie Stevenson of Sandia, Mark and Joyce Meyer of Corpus Christi, Marvin and Byrona Meyer of Oklahoma City, brother and sister-in-law Chris and Hollie Dunham of Moss Beach, California, aunt and uncle Allen and Jane Tipps of Plano, Texas, 8 nieces, 4 nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews, and 18 cousins.
A visitation for Curtis was held at Cook-Walden/Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown Texas at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 5th. A funeral service followed at 2:00pm. A reception was held immediately following at the Walburg Community Center, 4000 FM 942, Walburg, Texas. A graveside service was held at Tecumseh Cemetery in Clyde Texas on Sunday, September 8th, at 1:00pm.
A donation in Curtis’ name can be made in support of his love for abandoned animals to any of the following animal rescue organizations or the organization of your choice:
Williamson County Animal Shelter:
Texas Humane Heroes
Georgetown Animal Shelter