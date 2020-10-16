Beatrice A. Mercado, 76, of Beeville, Texas passed away on October 13, 2020.
She was born in Beeville, Texas, on August 14, 1944, to Reynaldo Alvarez and Celestina Perales. She graduated from A.C. Jones High School and was employed by BISD for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Frankie Rodriguez and Johnny “Chore” Rodriguez; 5 sisters; 3 brothers.
Beatrice is survived by her companion, Pedro “Pete” Saldiva; father of her children, Frank G. Rodriguez; children, Sylvia (Iddrisu) Salifu of Victoria, Texas, Nelda Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas, Catherine (Jesseely Sky) Rodriguez of California, Yolanda (Luis) Lobo of Corpus Christi, Texas, Daniel (Sandra) Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas, Celestina (Hilario) Pina of California, Ofelia “Lolly” (Courtney) Martinez of Colorado Springs and Denise Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas; siblings, Adan “Adam” Alvarez and Alice Parker; 30 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a prayer service to be led by Pastor Joe Fuentes at 7:00 PM in the evening.
A chapel service will be conducted on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10:00am with Pastor Teena Houston officiating.
Burial will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home