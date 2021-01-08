BEEVILLE – Beatrice (Bea) Cantu, 76, of Beeville, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021. She was born in Beeville, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1944, to Benito and Delfina (Guerrero) Cantu. Bea graduated from A.C. Jones High School and had attended Bee County College. She had worked at the H-E-B. grocery store in Beeville for 16 years and had retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a laundry supervisor. She worked with a lot of wonderful people at TDC and made a few very close friends who always would check on her during her time of illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild, Michael Anthony Cantu.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Tanya Sciba) Cantu of Beeville and John (Lisa) Cantu of Bastrop; one brother, Ben Cantu of Paso Robles, CA; two sisters, Gloria Smith of Beeville and Diane (Mike) Duda of Dallas; five grandchildren, Michael Joshua (Amanda) Cantu, Citlali Cantu, Milca Cantu, Noah Samuel Ortiz and Brianna Martinez; three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Caden, Avery and Luna Cantu. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation was held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, Jan. 8, at Our Lady of Victory Church with Fr. Camillo Botello officiating. Cremation services will follow.
Serving as pallbearers are Michael Joshua Cantu, Mike Duda, Jason Edmund Hernandez, Bobby Delbosque, Troy Gentry Hernandez, Juan Trevino, John Yzaguirre and Colten Delbosque.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation; P.O. Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061.
