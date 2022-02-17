Beda M. Moreno was born on May 27, 1935 to Nolberto Munoz and Maria Martinez Munoz, in Clareville, TX. She was the first of ten children. She grew up on a family farm in Clareville, TX where she cared for her 6 sisters and 3 brothers until the age of 22, when she met her soulmate, her forever person, Gregorio Moreno. They married July 28, 1957 and moved to Beeville, TX.
She was then the true definition of a homemaker. She had her first child in 1958 and from there, had 8 more, to whom she dedicated her life to. In 1967, she moved her family to Alvarado, TX, where she spent the rest of her beautiful life watching her kids grow to be adults and then become the best grandma and great grandma to several who she was actively involved in raising. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, cleaning, making people laugh, singing, and most of all, dancing to her Ramon Ayala. She had a wonderful soul, was always the life of the party, and genuine protector of her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Belia Garza; brother, Baudencio Munoz; son, Gabino Moreno; and grandson, Isaiah Rodriguez.
She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Gregorio Moreno; her children and their spouses, Gregorio M. Moreno Jr. and Viola, Tony Moreno, Mary Hamer, Linda Cruz Martinez, Melinda Rodriguez, Mario Moreno, Carmen and Kenny Green, Gabino Moreno and Karen Perez; her grandchildren, Anthony Drew Moreno, Tessa Moreno, Dylian Moreno, Taylor Moreno, Tara Bowman (Paul), Chasity Esparza (Devan), Felisha Moreno, Logan Moreno, Ciera Moreno, Cecilia Maldonado Marshall (Richard), Gabriel Maldonado, Daniel Maldonado, Roman Moreno, Stephanie Santos (Angel), Amethyst Moreno, Beda Moreno, Nekeshia Moreno, Alyssa Moreno, Mario Moreno Jr., Brianna Moreno, Braedon Moreno, Gracie Martinez, Cindy Martinez, Rickey Martinez, Jessie Martinez, Joshua Rodriguez, Shawn Moreno, Alyssa Longoria, Noah Rodriguez, and Jason Phipps, 42 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, 5 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Pallbearers were Gabriel Maldonado, Daniel Maldonado, Logan Moreno, Noah Rodriguez, Aiden Maldonado and Robert Gonzales.