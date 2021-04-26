Benita Muñoz Martinez, age 84, died peacefully on Saturday, April 24, 2021. She was born April 3, 1937, in Nordheim, Texas, to Romana and Aureliano Munoz. She married the love of her life Pablo S. Martinez Sr. in May of 1956, and he preceded her in death in 1992. They lived together in Beeville for 36 years, the owners of Martinez Grocery Store and Meat Market for 22 years before moving to their beloved ranch.
Benita was a dedicated mother, who treasured her children and embraced all her grandchildren. Benita is survived by her five children: Melinda Garza from Beeville, Melva Martinez Meronek and husband Richard from Houston, Mario and wife Nordella from Beeville, Margie Martinez Cantu from Austin, and Pablo S. Martinez, Jr., and wife Angie from Corpus Christi. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Her sisters Jesucita Munoz Cuellar of Beeville, Texas, and Dora Flores of Mesquite, Texas.
Benita loved people and being outdoors with her garden and animals. Her hands were rarely still as she loved making quilts, crocheting, gardening and most of all making her tamales. In 1994, “Benita’s Tamale Restaurant” was opened, highlighting the family tradition that her mother started in 1947. Benita even traveled to Houston to teach a special group of ladies to make tamales and even shipped some to Alaska. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse: Ephesians 4:32 – “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Pallbearers will be Pablo S. Martinez III, Diego Antonio Martinez, Christian Jude Luna, James Andrew Garza, Joseph Alfred Garza, and Richard Meronek. Honorary pallbearers: Mario Martinez and Pablo S. Martinez, Jr.
Benita was always so proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be missed by many who loved and adored her.
Viewing ceremony will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 5-8 pm with the rosary at 7 pm at Saint James Catholic Church. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint James Catholic Church by Father Jacob on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10 am. Burial at San Pedro Cemetery in Claresville Community. Both the rosary and funeral Mass will be live streamed.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the nursing staff at Hacienda Oaks for the kindness and care they provided our precious mother “Benita Bonita”. Flowers can be sent to the Treviño Funeral Home, 401 W. Springer Street, Beeville, Texas 78102, or donations in Benita’s honor may be made out to Robert DuPriest and mailed to Hacienda Oaks, 4713 US-181, Beeville, Texas 78102.
Treviño Funeral Home