Benito Garcia, 66, of Victoria, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in San Antonio.
Mr. Garcia was born Feb. 13, 1953, in Beeville to Anselmo and Celia (Galvez) Garcia. He graduated A.C. Jones High School and married Virginia Garces. He worked in road construction and was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anselmo and Celia Garcia; and a brother, Jose Luis Garcia.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Garces Garcia of Victoria; two sons, Benito (Maria) Garcia Jr. of Houston and Dionicio Garcia of Victoria; eight brothers, Anselmo Garcia Jr., Ruben Garcia and Enoe (Lily) Garcia, all of Beeville, Alfredo (Simona) Garcia of Brenham, Israel (Diana) Garcia of Fort Worth, David (Marina) Garcia of San Antonio, Willie (Lupita) Garcia of Beaumont and Rene Garcia of Phoenix, Arizona; five sisters, Gloria Perez and Sandra Garcia, both of Beeville, Yolanda (Augustine) Garcia and Belinda (Mario) Benavidez, both of Goliad, and Sylvia Nieto, Taft; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Victory Catholic Church with Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville Community.
Pallbearers will be his brothers. Honorary pallbearers were his sisters.
Treviño Funeral Home