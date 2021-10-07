Benito Gomez Sr., 40, of Beeville, Texas. went to be with the Lord on October 04, 2021.
Mr. Gomez was born June 22, 1981, in Beeville, Texas. to Juan Gabriel Gomez and Jesusa (Susie) Ybarra Gomez. Mr. Benito Gomez graduated from A.C. Jones high school class of 2000. He had just graduated from Del Mar College receiving his CDL to become a truck driver for L&F Distributor in Beeville, Texas. He was a very loving person, very caring for others need, always had a smile from ear to ear that would make you smile as well.
He is preceded in death by his dad Juan Gabriel Gomez, his grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Pedro & (Crusita) Ybarra, grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Jesus & (Aurora) Gomez, and uncle Eduardo (Eddie) Gomez, all of Beeville, Texas.
He is survived by wife of 13 years Eustacia (Stacey) Gomez, 4 children: son Benito (Bubba) Gomez Jr.. daughter Araceli Gomez, son Jacob (JJ) Gomez, daughter Natalie (NatNat) Gomez, mother Jesusa (Susie) Gomez, step-father Leroy (Lelo) Vasquez, sister Lisa Marie Gomez, sister Rachel (Jeremy) Alvarez, nieces Lilliana (Lilly) Gomez, Danica (Nana) Gomez, Kallie J. Hill, and nephew Gabriel (Bubs) Alvarez, all of Beeville, Texas.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Alvarez, Pedro Garcia, Jesse Gonzales, Michael Gonzalez, Francisco Morin, Joseph Soliz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benito Gomez Jr., Jacob Gomez, Gabriel Alvarez, Araceli Gomez, Natalie Gomez, Lilliana Gomez, Danica Gomez, Kallie Hill, Jimmy Cardenas, Xavier Chapa, Michael Rodriguez, William Dye.
