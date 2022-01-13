Bennie Charles Belew, at the age of 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Victoria, Texas.
Bennie was born December 22, 1938 in Winters, Texas, to Woodrow and Pat (Tressa Nan) Belew. He married the love of his life, Sally (Lora Lee) Walker, on March 8, 1963 in Wimberly, Texas. Together they taught school, raised children and served in the church. He was a beloved and well-known biology teacher at Beeville ISD for 47 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Pat Belew; and his wife, Sally Belew on January 25, 2020.
Survivors include his children, his grandchildren, brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Bennie’s life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Victoria with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Kitchen or Beeville Education Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home