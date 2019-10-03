Bertha (Almendarez) Lopez, 85, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family at her residence in Skidmore.
Mrs. Lopez was born Jan. 20, 1934, in Skidmore to Martin and Lilly (Casanova) Almendarez. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Skidmore and married Santana Lopez on Nov. 12, 1952 in Skidmore. She attended Skidmore-Tynan High School and enjoyed gardening and shopping with her granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Lilly Almendarez; and three sons, Santana Lopez Jr., David Rey Lopez and Mark M. Lopez.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Santana Lopez of Skidmore; two grandchildren, Morgan Elizabeth Chamberlain and Joshua Thomas Lopez; son-in-law, Tobias Chamberlain; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elva A. Popham of San Antonio.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with Pastor Jeff Janca officiating. Burial will be private.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home