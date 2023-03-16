Betty Jean Walden-Weiss of Hutto, Tx, formerly of Beeville, crossed over into Heaven’s gates surrounded by her family on March 9 in Austin, Tx.
Betty was born July 28, 1961 in Beeville. She is preceded in death by her husband Daryl Weiss and her father Buncy Walden.
Betty is survived by her three children, Tyrel Edwards of Hutto, Alan (Carrie) Buckman of Beeville and Carey Buckman of Hutto; and two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Alaina Buckman of Beeville. She is also survived by her mother, Ellen Walden and sister, Shirley (John) Calvert of Beeville and three nieces and her adored four cats.
She grew up in Beeville and graduated from AC Jones High School in 1979 and spent most of her life in Beeville until she moved to Hutto in 2016. Betty was also an organ donor.
A memorial service will be held for Betty at the first Presbyterian Church in Beeville on Saturday, March 18. Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Beeville or Shriners Hospital.