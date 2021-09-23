Betty Jeanne Goza, 56, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on September 21, 2021.
Mrs. Goza was born on December 6, 1964, in Refugio to Charles H. and Norma J. Niemann.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Betty Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Jennie (Jeff) Kerlick from Cibolo; son, Timothy (Annaliz) Goza II; daughter, Jessica Goza from Normanna; sister, Carol (Steven) Martin from Woodsboro; grandchildren, Daniel Goza-Gonzalez, Joe Goza, Clayton Kerlick, Caleb Kerlick, Callie Jo Kerlick; nieces, Samantha (Dustin) Patzold, Sabrina Martin.
A memorial graveside will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The San Domingo Cemetery.
Treviño Funeral Home