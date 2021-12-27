Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Betty Lou (McClelen) Elder, 87, of Beeville, Texas passed away in Austin on Thursday, December 23, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Betty was born November 29, 1934, in Seymour, Texas, to Kenneth B. McClelen and Ruby Cleo (Manuel) McClelen. She was a 1953 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and married the love of her life, Jack F. Elder, in Beeville. They recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on December 4, 2021. She retired from the banking industry and was passionate about her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Adams Street Church of Christ.
Betty enjoyed traveling with her friends and family and especially enjoyed the time spent each summer at their condo in Ruidoso, New Mexico. She treasured any kind of family event and had the whole family together on the Saturday before her passing. She was so happy! She always had to be home by 6:30 p.m. for her favorite TV game show, Wheel of Fortune.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ruby McClelen; infant daughter, Debra Lou Elder; sisters, Joyce Marie McClelen Searcy and Lela Mae McClelen Downing; and a brother, Thomas Andy McClelen.
Survivors include her husband, Jack F. Elder of Beeville; two sons, Kenneth Jack (Beth) Elder of Anderson, Texas and Jeffrey Keith (Celeste) Elder of Sunrise Beach, Texas; a daughter, Debra Diane Elder (Scott) Byler of La Grange, Texas; grandchildren, Russell (Dana) Elder, Phillip (Hailey) Elder, Sara (Eric) Coffey; Callie Byler and fiancé Jeramy Minor and Brandon (Dana) Byler; and great-grandchildren, Lawrence Eugene Elder and another due in April 2022.
Visitation was held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 27, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
A graveside service was held at 2 o’clock that afternoon at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Russell Elder, Phillip Elder, Eric Coffey, Brandon Byler, Jeramy Minor and Clint Bagwell.
Honorary pallbearers were Sid Elder, Reggie Elder and David Todd.
Services entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home