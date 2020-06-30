Billy Joe Rodriguez, 54, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on June 27, 2020.
He was born in Beeville, Texas, on August 8, 1965, to Rodolfo Rene and Juanita (Cantu) Rodriguez. He was a Catholic and an A.C. Jones High School graduate. He was an audio and video engineer for the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Antonio Rodríguez, Delia Gutierrez Rodriguez, Manuel Cantu, Santos Gonzales Cantu; uncles, Johnny Rodriguez, Antonio R. Aguilar, Manuel Cantu Jr.; and cousin, Michael Garcia.
Billy is survived by his parents, Rodolfo Rene and Juanita (Cantu) Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas; three sisters, Imelda (Robert) Garza, Velma Rodriguez and Mickey Banda; seven nieces; two nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:00pm that evening.
Visitation will be at 8:30am on Friday, July 3, 2020, with the funeral Mass celebrated at 9:00am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Joey Rodriguez, Tony Rodriguez, Joshua Garza, Jacob Rendon, Justin Rendon, Jasen Guerrero, Eric Guerrero and Raymond Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alfredo Rendon Jr., Wallace Guerrero and Ernie Garcia.
Treviño Funeral Home