Billy Lloyd Franklin, aka, Bill, passed away at home on Saturday. June 19, 2021.
Bill was born July 19, 1953, in Monterrey, California to the late Charles H. Franklin and Doris Allene Satterfield. He married Diana Diaz on June 18, 1977, in Beeville, Texas.
Bill was a member of the Grace Coventry Church in Beeville. He was always good about helping a stranger in need, as well as those that he knew were in need of a helping hand. Bill enjoyed family time, spending time with his grandbabies, Bible study, Sunday church service, hunting, fishing and visiting with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. Franklin and Doris Allene Satterfield; two sons, Eli Franklin and Jake Aldridge; one granddaughter, Alexis Michelle Franklin; and great-granddaughter, Reba Michelle Franklin.
Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diana Franklin; two daughters, Audrey R. Franklin (David) and Kristen D. Ybanez (Eddie); a son, Billy D. Franklin (Anita) from Booneville, Arkansas; one sister, Bonnie Barham. He is also survived by five granddaughters, one grandson, and two great-granddaughters.
A memorial service followed by a burial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Pettus Cemetery.
An escorted procession will leave on Saturday, at 9:30 am, from the old Bealls Department Store parking lot at the College North Shopping Center in Beeville to the Pettus Cemetery via FM 673.
