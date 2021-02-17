BEEVILLE – Mrs. Biolanda (Yolanda) Rodriguez Garcia, 71, of Beeville, passed away at 5:30 am Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Sodalis Assistant Living in Victoria, Tx. She was born on March 14, 1949, in Mathis, Texas, to Eufemia (Ortega) Cano and Prajedes Rodriguez, Sr. She was a housewife and former business owner of Garcia’s Plumbing. She was of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro (Pete) Garcia; mother, Eufemia (Ortega) Cano; father, Prajedes Rodriguez, Sr.; stepfather, Gregorio Cano, Sr.; brother, Louis Rodriguez, Sr.; nieces, Ruby Rodriguez and Rose Cuevas; uncles, Edward Ortega and Pablo Ortega; great-grandparents, Sofia (Espinoza) and Miguel Sotullo Ortega.
Survivors include one daughter, Eufemia (Bebe) and husband Raul Silva of Port Lavaca; three grandchildren, Erik Anthony Silva of San Antonio, Erika Ann Silva and husband Randy Gonzales and Anthony Ray Silva; three great-grandchildren, Christopher Ray Silva of San Antonio, Daniel Martin Gonzales and Aaliyah Rose Gonzales of Port Lavaca; nine sisters, Maria R. Pacheco of Mathis, Elidora R. Garza of Port Lavaca, Baudelia R. Guerra of Burleson, Rosa Marie C. Arredondo, Deborah C. Benitez, Eufemia C. Benitez, Virginia C. Cabellero, all of Beeville, and Margarita Cano of Corpus Christi; six brothers, Prajedes Rodriguez, Jr., George Cano, Jr., Miguel Cano, Omar Cano, Eidan Danny Cano and Noe Cano, all of Beeville. She is also survived by 44 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 – 8 pm on Friday, Feb. 19, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 6 pm with Mariachi Tejano providing special music. Rites of Christian Burial services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Fr. Jacob Valayath officiating. Cremation services will follow.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel