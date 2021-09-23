BEEVILLE – Blas M. Ibarra, 78, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 3, 1943, in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico, to Juan and Manuela (Martinez) Ibarra. He married Estefana Ramirez on Oct. 14, 1965, in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas. He was a retired oil field pipeline worker.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Blas “NoNo” Ibarra; and several siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Estefana Ibarra of Beeville; five sons, Rene (Elsa) Ibarra, Juan (Sara) Ibarra, Efren (Maria) Ibarra, Efrain (Maria Guadalupe) Ibarra and Ramiro (Sulema) Ibarra, all of Beeville; daughter, Vanessa Ibarra of Beeville; two brothers, Israel (Maricela) Salas of Weslaco and Tomas Ibarra of Mercedes; ten sisters, Sofia Leresma, Graciela, Alma, Janie, Herlinda and Lydia Ibarra, Beatrice Munoz, Teresa Diaz, Rosalinda Baron and Minerva Rios. He is also survived by several grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 3 pm on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Kingsway Church. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Friday, Sept. 24, with Rev. Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Interment will follow at Evangelico Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Rene, Juan, Efren, Efrain, Ramiro and Adrian Blas Ibarra.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel