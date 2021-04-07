Bobbie Nell Jemison, age 77, of Beeville entered into eternal peace on April 5, 2021.
Nell was born September 17, 1943, in Mercedes, Texas, to Edward L. and Thelma Ruth (Gibson) Patterson. She grew up in Santa Rosa, Texas, never met a stranger and made friends easily. She was an avid animal lover. Her children remember growing up with a variety of animals around. She would rescue any pup she found abandoned. She always had room for “one” more. Nell also loved antiquing, and the years she and Cliff remodeled old cars and entered parades. She was a gifted artist and colored the world her way. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Jerry Douglas Gay; grandson, Danny Arredondo; her parents, E.L. and Ruth Patterson; brothers, Ed and Luther; and sisters, Mary Ruth and Betty Jean. What a glorious reunion is taking place.
Nell is survived by James Clifford Jemison, the love of her life for 46 years.
She is Mama to Nina Gay (Macy) McCorkle of Shiner, Les (Mary Jane) Gay and Belinda Adase (Chris) Campos, both of Beeville and stepmother to Teresa (Bob) Webster of Lexington, Tennessee.
She is Grandma to Mason, Clayton and Amy McCorkle, Anthony Sandoval, Lori Sandoval, Kayla White and Laura White, Devin Campos, Victoria Campos, Micah, Mackenzie and Morgan Webster; and Granny to great-grandsons, Malakai Jackson and Levi McCorkle and great-granddaughters Kristiana, Gia and Jenna Sandoval and Rain Campos. If you spent more than 10 minutes with Nell, you knew how proud she was of her family and how much she loved them. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who all claim she was their favorite aunt.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with the funeral service at 10 a.m. with Beau Jemison officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Macy McCorkle, Chris Campos, Malakai Jackson, Anthony Sandoval, Mason McCorkle and Clayton McCorkle.
Special thanks to Julie, Teri and Patty for their help in making her life more comfortable in her last year.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home