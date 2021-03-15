Bobby Joe Hester, born November 4, 1950, to Iona (Elliott) Hester and C.W. “Tubby” Hester, passed away March 13, 2021, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville, at the age of 70.
Bobby was calm and comfortable in the last few hours before going to meet his Maker. He had been battling with health issues for many years. Though it’s sad that Bobby is no longer with us, he is at peace now with family and friends who have gone before him.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Iona and Tubby Hester; and a brother, Benny Ray Hester and wife Barbara Hester.
He is survived by his sister, Gaye Hester of Beeville; a brother, Bill Hester of Barksdale; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Prayers for the family during this trying time of loss are appreciated.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
