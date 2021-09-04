Bobby Neal Jemison
Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger. – James 1:19
Those that were privileged to know Bobby Jemison would agree that this passage from the Bible was demonstrated by how he lived his life.
Bobby was born in Beeville on August 20, 1937, to Morris and Jean Jemison and the youngest of their three children. He spent his life in Beeville, except when he went to serve in Korea as an Intelligence Specialist in the United States Army. Bobby married Marguret Smith on January 10, 1964, at the home of her mother with a few friends and relatives as witnesses, after going on a blind date to a rodeo.
He began farming as a young boy, working with his father on the land where he lived for the rest of his life, while he tended it. Bobby joined the Postal Service as a letter carrier and worked delivering mail for 34 years in various parts of town, always knowing every person on the route and remembering them years later when they met or while driving along the streets of Beeville, recalling the various names of those he’d known. After retiring, he worked in archeology all over Texas for about fifteen years and enjoyed telling the stories of the places he would go and the things they would find. His family and his faith, though, were the most important to him. He showed this when he retired from the Post Office to help take care of his granddaughters when they needed the kind of loving attention that couldn’t have been found anywhere else, spending his days pushing a stroller, playing with babies, and watching wrestling. His faith in God was important, so Bobby sang in the choir and taught Sunday School at various times and served as a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church, then Friendship Baptist Church.
He enjoyed chicken fried steak, old football games, teddy bears, hunting, dominos, woodworking, reading spy novels by Cussler and Clancy, studying his Bible, and the outdoors.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Marguret; children, Bobby II (Zan) and Stephanie (Raymon); grandchildren, Katy Moreno (Mario), Molly Yates, Crystal Jemison, Madora Jemison, Ashley Jemison and Chris Chitty; great-grandchildren, Phoebe, Aria and Matteo; brother, Clifford Jemison; and sister, Dorothy Berthold Henry.
Bobby’s family would like to thank the following for their love and prayers: the staff of Christus Spohn Emergency Room, the staff of Hacienda Oaks Nursing Facility, Exclusive Home Health, JPP Family Practice and Dr. Larakers, his friends and family at Friendship Baptist Church, and all the others who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 10, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Raymon Yates, John Berthold, James Berthold, William Allen Smith, Chris Chitty and Mario Moreno.
Honorary pallbearers are Allen Smith, Louis Berthold, Arthur Romine, Mark Sugarek, Todd Schendel, Gary Filipp, Wayne Glasscock, Ron Jones, David Lewis, Landon Crotwell, Bobby Westmoreland and Paul Zimmer.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home