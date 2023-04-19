Bobby Ray Denning Sr. passed peacefully from this life on April 12, 2023. He was born to CH and Lila Denning on December 30, 1945, in Beeville, Texas. Bobby served in the US Air Force 1964-68 deciding to stay in Austin after his time at Bergstrom AFB. He spent his entire career working for Southern Union Gas (Texas Gas Service) in Austin. He loved drag racing and was probably best known for his “Grounds for Divorce” race car. He also enjoyed his grandkids and great grandkids, especially keeping donuts around for the little ones, country music and dancing, reading, watching old westerns, and working in his shop kept him busy in his retirement years.
Bobby was predeceased by his parents, his brother Larry Denning Sr, and his granddaughter Kayla Lynn Denning. He is survived by his siblings Barbara Fudge, Linda Arms and Loretta Pearson, his children Bobby Denning Jr. (Tanya), Carla Springs (Steve) and Linsey Silva (David), his grandchildren Ashley Denning, Harley Denning, Courtney McConnell, Cassidy Hartman, Aryan Bargar, David Silva Jr., Alexander Silva and Noralee Silva, his great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Burn rubber & fly high.