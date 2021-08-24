Bradford D. Finch of Seguin, Texas, passed to his heavenly home Friday, August 20, 2021, at the age of 86.
Brad was born September 27, 1934, in Smiley, Texas, to Dowling and Stella Beatrice (Hill) Finch. Brad joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and proudly served his country as an aircraft reciprocating engine mechanic for four years. He then worked for the United States Postal Service for 31 years in Beeville, Texas, before retiring. He was an active member of the Traveler Protection Association for 30 years and a member of the La Vernia Church of Christ.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Finch; brother, Gary Lynn Finch; son-in-law, Mario Garcia and son-in-law, Frank Pulido.
Brad is survived by and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of more than 62 years, Lilla Jeannine Finch; daughter, Lori D. Pulido; son, Bradford D. Finch, Jr.; grandchildren, Amy Magana and husband Mike of Seguin, Adrian Garcia of Seguin, Jason Garcia and wife Veronica of New Braunfels, Jana Grohman and husband Luke of New Braunfels, and Carly D’Ann of Seguin; great-grandchildren, Erin and Camryn Magana; Cason, Cohen, Jacksyn, Zoey and Saylor Garcia; Colten, Paxton and Jameson Garcia, Dalton and Lane Grohman, many other loving relatives and friends. Pallbearers for Brad will be Adrian Garcia, Jason Garcia, Colten Garcia, Mike Magana, Luke Grohman, James and Trace Vrana, and JJ Trevino.
There will be a visitation Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia.
The funeral service will be Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 am at La Vernia Church of Christ, 131 Industrial Drive, La Vernia, TX 78121. The services will be officiated by Keith Johanson and interment will follow the service at the Floresville City Cemetery, Floresville, Texas.
The online guestbook can be signed at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com.
Finch Funeral Home LLC, La Vernia