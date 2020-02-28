Brenda Dale Gallagher of Pettus, age 72 died Friday, February 21, 2020 at University Hospital in San Antonio. She was born December 14, 1947 in Cuero, TX to Vela May and Emil Krueger. Brenda married David Lee Chessher on January 26, 1964 in Yorktown, TX and they had three sons. She was involved with her kids in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Little League, Co-Coach, 4H, Ag. & President of the PTA in Goliad and many other endeavors. She had a passion for helping the sick & disabled. Brenda had her own Group Home in Arizona for Hospice patients. She is survived by her former husband, David Lee Chessher Sr. of Pettus; her two sons Kenneth Wayne Chessher (Susan) of Mathis, TX, David Lee Chessher Jr. (Dee) of Ringgold, LA; her brother Randolph Scott Krueger of Yorktown, TX; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by an infant son Jason Brandon Chessher, her parents and her second husband Benjamin Gallagher. It was Brenda’s desire that her body be given for the purpose of advancement of medical and research education to The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, TX.
