Brenda Kay Bohac Lewis
A memorial service for Brenda Kay Bohac Lewis, 59, will be held outdoors at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Hangar in Bar Nunn, Wyoming.
She died May 27, 2020, at UC Health of Colorado after a lengthy illness.
Brenda was born August 9, 1960, to Willie and Joye Bohac in Beeville, Texas, and was raised with her sister and brother on their farm in Olmos.
She graduated from Skidmore High School, Skidmore, Texas.
She started dating her future husband, Dayton Lewis, when she was 19 and they married May 23, 1981, at the First United Methodist Church in Beeville. Before having children, she worked several years at Turnipseede’s Western Wear in Beeville.
She never met a stranger and made friends very easily. Most of her life was spent as a homemaker and mom, and later as an office manager for several companies.
With two young children and their dog, Sam, the family moved to Wyoming in 1990, where their third child, Codey, was born in 1994. She remained in Wyoming the rest of her life. She always lived by the motto, "one day at a time," which her father had shared with her.
Although chronically ill for most of the last 20 years, she enjoyed crocheting, her guinea pigs and her dog, Caesar, spending time in the mountains, her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her mother of Beeville, sister, Cyndy Bohac, Corpus Christi; brother, Steven (Abby) Bohac, Beeville; daughter, Casey (Robert) Ganzenmuller, Cheyenne; sons, Corey (Lacee) Lewis, Bar Nunn and Codey Lewis, Casper; six grandchildren, Robert III, Brianna, Cade and Caleb Ganzenmuller, all of Cheyenne, and Tristan and Liliana Lewis of Bar Nunn; the father of her children, Dayton Lewis, Glenrock, and her longtime partner, Dave Harris, Casper.
She was preceded in death by her father.