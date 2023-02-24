Brenda Kay Walls passed away February 19, 2023 at the age of 68. She was born in Edinburg, Texas on September 20, 1954 to J.V. and Lois Branch.
She graduated high school in 1973 from Goliad High School in Goliad, Texas. Shortly after graduating, she worked at Naval Air Station Chase Field in Beeville, Texas. While there she met her late husband Randy Alan Walls and married June 7, 1974 and had one daughter Brandy Walls.
Brenda was a part of First Baptist Church of Skidmore for many years. She worked for the United States Postal Service for 42 years and retired in 2014. Brenda spent many years devoted to many organizations with her husband Randy Walls.
She is survived by her daughter Brandy Walls; three granddaughters, Randee Kay Gisler (Dylan), Jodee Corrigan, Jackee Corrigan; six great-grandchildren, Dustee, Augustus, and Walker Gisler, Kastin Wilson, Brynleigh Corrigan, and Parker Chesser; three brothers, Daniel, Joel, Jackie Branch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents J.V. Branch and Lois Branch as well as her husband Randy Walls.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 4, 2023 at Grace Funeral Home, 214 North Market Street in Goliad at 11 a.m. followed by reception at the Boys Scout Community Center, 450 South Market Street in Goliad.
