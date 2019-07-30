Bridgett Moffatt

Bridgett Ann (Goodwin) Moffatt passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in her home in George West, Texas. She was 79.
Bridgett was born December 29, 1939 in Beeville, Texas to James Francis Goodwin and Winifred Cecilia (Stephenson) Goodwin. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas and worked until her retirement with the George West Independent School District as a Speech Language Pathologist. After her retirement, she enjoyed working at Curry’s Nursery in Three Rivers, Texas. As a faithful parishioner of St. George Catholic Church, Bridgett was actively involved as a member of the Altar Society and was a charter member of Court St. George Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Charles “Bill” Goodwin; and two sisters, Mary Goodwin Kelly and Patricia Ann Goodwin.
Left behind to cherish fond memories are two sisters, Cecilia Goodwin Wueste and Kathleen Rachel Goodwin; a brother, James Francis Goodwin; and her children, Michelle Moffatt (Chris) Powell, Kitley Moffatt (Robert) Wasicek, Bridgett Joyce Moffatt (Harry) Wright and Trey (Krista) Moffatt.
Bridgett was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Sydney Kathleen Powell, Madison Goodwin Powell, Victoria Marie Wasicek Pipkin, Wyatt Charles Wasicek, Julia Ann Wasicek, Jacquelyn Sue Wright, Elizabeth Ann Wright Cruz, Ronan James Wright, William Thomas Moffatt and Westin Parker Moffatt.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church in George West, Texas. A Rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow at Gussettville Cemetery in George West, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Robert Wasicek, Wyatt Wasicek, Chris Powell, Trey Moffatt, William Moffatt and Harry Wright, Jr.