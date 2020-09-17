Bryan Lee Nix, 31, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on September 11, 2020.
He was born in Dallas, Texas on January 19, 1989, to Tony Lee Nix and Sonia Lynn Tew. He married Marissa Hernandez Nix on February 6, 2019. He was known by many as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Bryan was a hardworking man that loved Jesus and loved spreading the word about God to everyone he would meet. He didn’t have any enemies, because he was always about forgiveness and showing love to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Lee Nix; grandmother, Jackie Lovell; and step-brother, Jacob Brooks.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Marissa Hernandez Nix; daughter, Leeliana Joelee Nix; son, Aidan Cole Nix, all of Beeville, Texas; mother, Sonia Nix (Audey Brooks) of Kaufman, Texas; grandfather, David Lovell; sister, Tiffany Nix, all of Princeton, Texas; step- sister, Ashley Brooks of Kaufman, Texas; uncle, Steve Nix of Marble Falls, Texas; aunt, Jackie Miller (Andy Brooks) of Mesquite, Texas; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Rivas; brothers-in-law, Troy Hernandez and Jason Hernandez, all of Beeville, Texas; sister-in-law, Leticia Johns of Floresville, Texas.
Family will hold one memorial service at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Mt. Zion Revival Center with Pastor Joe Fuentes officiating.
Treviño Funeral Home