Buddy Gene Martin, 47, of Beeville, Texas passed away on October 5, 2020.
He was born in Beeville, Texas, on May 7, 1973, to Jackson Paul Martin Sr. and Julia Diaz.
He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Christie Ann Lindemulder.
Buddy is survived by his mother, Julie Lindemulder of Beeville, Texas; sisters, Maria Juanita Martin of Beeville, Texas, Becky Ann Martin of Alice, Texas, Janet Deane Lindemulder of Beeville, Texas; nieces and nephews, Siobhain Marie Martin, Ricky Javier Martin and Andrew Anthony Benavidez, Erica Anastacia Garcia, Nicolas Garcia III and Elijah Jacob DeLeon; stepbrothers, Donald Martin and Jackson Paul Martin Jr..
Chapel service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory # 2.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Martin, Andrew Benavidez, Janet Lindemulder, Benito Buentello, Larry Atkinson and Reymundo Chavarria.
Treviño Funeral Home