Byron G. Bradfute followed his Savior into the presence of God, Friday morning, October 30, 2020. Byron Gilbert Bradfute, the sixth and youngest son of Ecce and Velma Bradfute, has joined his parents, his sister Vivian and brothers E.H., Warner, Eugene, Roland and Duward in the Family Circle around the Throne. The Circle is Unbroken.
Byron is survived by his wife of 56 years, his pretty cheerleader, his love, Kay Bradfute; his daughters, Melody Vertucci and Tonya Carroll, and son Cameron Bradfute (Cindy). Five grandchildren: Gabriel Vertucci, Rae Kristi Vertucci (Keenan), Ian Carroll (Jen), Bo Bradfute and Haley Bradfute. Three great-grandchildren: Kaylee Vertucci, Ryleigh and Raelynn Whited. So many nieces and nephews, that he loved dearly, and cousins everywhere. Byron, known to many as Brad, was born Dec. 12, 1937, on a farm in Banquete, TX. He was the youngest of Ecce and Velma’s six boys. The family lived on several farms before moving into Beeville. Growing up Byron was very active in school and church activities, especially sports. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1956, as an outstanding athlete. Byron lettered four years in football, starting on both offense and defense. Being large framed (6’5”, 250lbs), he usually played on the offensive and defensive lines. It was because of his football prowess that Byron was offered scholarships and opportunities that would shape and influence his life.
Byron attended Abilene Christian College where he lettered 3 years, playing both offense and defense for the Wildcats. For his senior year, Byron went to Southern Mississippi University, where his football play caught the attention of the professional scouts. Byron visited with several professional football teams and was even drafted in the AFL by the Chargers, but when Tex Schramm offered him a contract, he chose to sign with the newly formed Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Byron was an original member of the Dallas Cowboys, playing in their first two seasons, 1960 and 1961. After training camp in 1962, Byron decided to give up football and pursue a career in business.
Byron moved his family to New Braunfels, TX in 1970 as he began his career with Featherlite Block. Starting as a salesman, he left the company 18 years later as President. He then went to work for Capitol Cement as VP of Sales & Marketing, retiring in 1997. Byron was also a business partner with his brothers and son in four quick lube stores, Bradzoil.
Byron spent retirement traveling with Kay, across the country and to Scotland. They spent summers in Cloudcroft, NM. Byron enjoyed watching all sports, but especially football, playing dominos, reading books and so much more. He was generous and enjoyed helping others. Byron was a big man, and he loved BIG; his God, his family and his friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, from 5-7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:00 pm at New Braunfels Church of Christ.
Burial will be Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 2:00 pm Argenta Church of Christ Cemetery in Argenta, TX.
