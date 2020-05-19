Canuto Alaniz Paiz, 80, of Beeville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in Beeville.
Mr. Paiz was born Jan. 19, 1940, in Orange Grove to Rosalio and Christina (Alaniz) Paiz. He married Lupe and was retired from working in construction. He enjoyed gardening, music and his dogs.
He was precede in death by his parents, five brothers and a sister.
Survivors include his spouse, Lupe Paiz of Beeville; four daughters, Diana (Cliff) Brast of Houston, Roxanna (John) Pursel of Grand Prairie, and Maria Cristina King and Martha (Johnny) Gutierrez, both of Beeville; two sons, Vincent Rey Paiz of Beeville and Rene Ramos of Corpus Christi; two sisters, San Juanita Medrano of Alice and Julia Ortiz of Orange Grove; and one brother, Erasmo Paiz of Mathis.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at Treviño Funeral Home followed by a biblical talk service with John Pursel officiating. Burial will be at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers: Jonathan Gutierrez, Andrew Gutierrez, Phillip Gutierrez, Marcus Gutierrez, Justin King, Matthew Constante and Nathaniel Ortiz.
Treviño Funeral Home