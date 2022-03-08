Carl Douglas O’Riley, 83, passed away February 27, 2022.
Carl was born May 4, 1938, in Berclair, Texas to James O’Riley and Carrie Bernice Robinson Clark. He accepted Christ as his Saviour, was baptized at an early age and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Beeville.
Carl attended and graduated from Lott-Canada School in Beeville, Texas in May 1955 where he was an outstanding scholar and participated in baseball and most loved football. He was offered a scholarship but decided to forego it and serve his country.
Carl enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 4, 1955 and served for 20 years. His military service included three tours in Taipei Taiwan and was a Vietnam veteran.
Carl married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Joanna “Jodi” Martin on August 12, 1957, and to this union was born four children. After retirement from the Air Force, he went to work for the U. S. Department of Education as a Director, Division of Program Operations and Systems creating computer systems for Student Financial Assistance Programs until his second retirement. Afterward, he became employed by Raytheon Technologies and eventually retired permanently.
Carl and Jodi moved back to Texas in 2006 and decided to reside in La Vernia, Texas. This allowed for more time involvement in community work. He wrote grants for a state and national marker for the Lott-Canada School, and state markers for Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, St. Rose Cemetery, and the American Legion Hall. He was gifted with many attributes that made him lovable and unforgettable. Carl was an innovative, meticulous man of integrity and conviction, and a man who loved his family and people and demonstrated strong support and encouraging words. Many were touched by his generous spirit and kindness. He loved to cook, loved music, and freely gave of his time and energy but never sought recognition for deeds or work performed.
Carl’s legacy is a testament to the Scripture in Psalm 37:23 which reads “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord; and he delighteth in his way.”
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Carl Anthony “Tony” O’Riley; one sister; and four brothers.
His memories will be forever cherished by his devoted and loving wife of 64 years, Joanna “Jodi” O’Riley; two daughters, Cheryl (James) Carrington and Dianne O’Riley; one son, Darrell O’Riley; a daughter-in-law, Teresa O’Riley; one grandson, Carl Anthony and one great-granddaughter, Kira, all of Maryland; two sisters, Lonnie Ruth Ferrell of Alice and Billie Sue Donahue of Houston; brothers, Melvin Clark (Maria) of San Antonio, Bruce Clark of Houston and Fred Clark of Normanna; and a garden of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
To God be the Glory for the life of Carl Douglas O’Riley.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville followed by the funeral service at 11 o’clock with Rev. Eric Tarver officiating.
Carl will be laid to rest at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Maryland at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home