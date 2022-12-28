Carl Thomas Atkins was born February 16, 1931, to Mamie E. (Roberts) and Carl C. Atkins in Beeville, Texas. He passed away December 22, 2022, at the age of 91.
Carl was raised in Mineral by his grandmother, Mattie Page, and Aunt Gene (Page) Harrel. He attended school in Mineral, Tuleta, and graduated from Pettus High School. He was employed with Reynolds Metals in Ingleside, Arkansas and Venezuela.
He enjoyed bowling, playing in leagues in Beeville for many years. In his final years, he greatly enjoyed his weekly coffee and donut sessions with Lois Thiede and Karen Johnston.
He was preceded in death his father and mother, Uncle Thomas A. Roberts, Aunt Molly Roberts, and cousins, Alfred Brightman, Scott Roberts and Jimmy Roberts.
Survivors include three children, Matt (Kathy) Atkins of Tuleta, Patricia (Philip) Shay of Refugio and John (Joette) Atkins of Woodsboro; eight grandchildren, Joshua (Amy) Atkins, Ian (Rebecca) Atkins, Michael (Victoria) Shay, Sarah Shay, Daniel (Ciara) Shay, Abigail Shay, Andrew Atkins and David (Robin) Atkins; and five great-grandchildren, Addyson Atkins, Olive Atkins, Julia Shay, Chandler Ford and Jonathan Atkins.