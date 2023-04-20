Carlos David Trevino, Sr. passed away April 18, 2023, in his home in Beeville, Texas, surrounded by his family. He was 66.
Charlie, as he was lovingly known, was born September 22, 1956, in Beeville to Isidro and Rachel (Lozano) Trevino. He attended A.C. Jones High School and married the love of his life, Angelmira “Angie” Lazo on June 1, 1978, in San Diego, Texas. He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. He enjoyed fighting, fishing and shooting doves. Charlie also enjoyed dancing and smoking cigars and cigarettes.
Charlie was preceded in death by two brothers, Robbie Trevino and Alfredo Trevino.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Angelmira (Lazo) Trevino; three children; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three siblings; nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Angelus Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers are Robert Hernandez, Trevor Dawson, Derick Mata, Joseph Posada, Rene Lazo, Josh Posada and Joe Trevino.