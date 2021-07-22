How do you sum up a life so precious and dear to so many? Carmel Arellano was born to Jorge and Guadalupe Arellano on the most blessed day of the year, December 25, 1942. She entered into the kingdom of heaven on July 6, 2021. Born into a family of 13, she inherited the strong work ethic of a migrant worker as well as the role of the “tortilla maker” in the family-one of her many great specialties. Carmel was feisty, fun, caring and compassionate. She loved with her whole heart. She enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many blankets were hand sewn for family and friends either for a special occasion or just because she wanted to give you something to remember her by. Above all, she loved to gamble!
A mother’s love is forever. In the lessons she taught, in the patience she gave and in the hearts of the children she raised. We shall mourn the loss of our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Yet, we will find strength in all of our wonderful memories together and she will never be far from our hearts.
Carmel is preceded in death by her parents; companion, Jesus Beto Garza; grandson, Sgt. Johnny Joe Peralez; brothers, Adan Arellano, Arturo Arellano, Higinio Arellano, Jose Arellano, Epifanio Arellano, Jorge Arellano Jr.; sisters, Victoria Silvas, Guadalupe Ballejo and Christina Quintanilla.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories two daughters, Virginia (Homer) of Beeville, Texas and Belinda Vasquez of Kingsville, Texas; two sons, Alejandro Vasquez (Debbie) of Brownsville, Texas and Ramiro Vasquez (the late Silvia) of Ath, Belgium; sisters, Concepcion Villanueva of Arlington, Texas and Aurora Pena (the late Marcelino) of Premont, Texas; her brother, Amando Arellano of Plainview, Texas; grandchildren, Nina Peralez, Romeo (Samantha) Villa, Kyle Vasquez, Vince Vasquez, Rudy Ray Vasquez, Michael Gonzalez, Eddie Gutierrez and Stephen Gutierrez; also two great-grandchildren, John Cylus and Bella Villa.
A Holy Rosary was recited on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Alaniz Funeral Home in Falfurrias. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Premont. Burial followed at the Premont Cemetery.
Alaniz Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.