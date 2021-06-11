BEEVILLE – Mrs. Carmen G. Garza, 82, passed away on June 9, 2021. She was born on July 24, 1938, in Beeville, Texas, to Reyes and Estella (Wilson) Garcia. She married David B. Garza on May 6, 1960, in Beeville. She had retired, after over 30 years of service, as the Center Manager for Texas Workforce Solutions.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Judge David B. Garza; and two brothers, Daniel and Juan Perales.
She is survived by one daughter, Carrie DeRusse of Beeville; one granddaughter, Clarissa DeRusse of Beeville; two great-granddaughters, Ariyana and Emeri Lopez; three sisters, Juanita Welch of Raytown, MO, Consuelo (Pilar “Tony”) DeLeon of Rosharon, TX, and Dolores (Raul) Valdez of Houston, TX; two brothers, Encarnacion “Chon” (Imelda) Garcia of Houston, TX, and Reyes Wilson Garcia of Beeville, TX.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Monday, June 14, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, June 15, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Perales, Gerald DeLeon, Raul Valdez, Jr., Andrew Lopez, John Yzaguirre and Raul Valdez, Sr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ariyana Lopez, Emeri Lopez, Mallorie Garcia, Steven Garcia, Stephen DeLeon, Steven Perales, Jennifer Salazar, Richard Perry, Shirley Dean, Danny Rey Garcia and Richard Garcia.
