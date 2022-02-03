Carmen (Gonzales) Casas, 79, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville.
Carmen was born June 4, 1942, to Dominga (Balderas) Gonzales and Ernesto Gonzales in George West. She was a caring and faithful Christian woman who loved spending time with her family especially after retiring as a provider. She also enjoyed baking, watching foreign movies and gambling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominga and Ernesto Gonzales; her husband, Juan Casas Sr.; a brother, Juan B. Gonzales; and a sister, Senaida Saldivar.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia (Jose) Salazar of Mission and Belinda (Ricky) Cortez of Beeville; two sons, Juan Casas Jr. and Juan Casas III, both of Beeville; seven grandchildren, Jose Salazar Jr., Isaac Salazar, Abigail Salazar, Faythe Salazar, Julian Barboza Jr., Geraldo Barboza and Ysrael Barboza; five great-grandchildren, Ysrael Barboza Jr., Delylah Barboza, Legynd Barboza, Brinynn Barboza and Aria Barboza; sisters, Rosalinda Vasquez of George West and Juanita Casas and Norma Banda, both of Houston; and brothers, Ernesto Gonzales Jr. of George West and Ricardo Gonzales of Beeville.
Visitation is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 4, at Angelus Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 5, with Rev. Trino Paiz officiating. Burial to follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Carlos Saldivar, Robert Lee Gonzales, Richard Gonzales, Lorenzo Banda and Joe Adam Garza.
Honorary pallbearers are Geraldo Barboza, Julian Barboza, Ysrael Barboza and Isaac Salazar.
Arrangements entrusted to Angelus Funeral Home