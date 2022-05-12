It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Ann Peters of Beeville, TX on April 28, 2022 at the age of 71. She was born on Aug. 30, 1950 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, to Lillian (Shuster) and Arthur Novak. She was the oldest of four siblings, one sister named Sheila and two brothers named Ricky and Stevie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Arthur Novak; her sister, Sheila (Ron) Dillon.
Shortly after graduating high school, she was an employee of the FBI before marrying her high school sweetheart of 52 years. Although being a military wife brought many daunting challenges, she remained the most loyal and dedicated spouse and mother to her husband and three children. She was a longtime member of the PTA (Parent Teacher Association) and loved volunteering her time serving as a teacher’s assistant at her son’s school and was so well respected and appreciated by her peers that she received the Shining Apple Award. She was an avid reader, a huge Elvis Presley fan, loved her dogs, and was an amazing home chef and baker. Her delicious desserts were especially favored among family and friends.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her husband of 52 years, David W. Peters Sr. of Beeville; two brothers, Richard “Rick” (Pam) Novak and Steve Novak; three sons, Glen E. Peters, Troy C. (Cindy) Peters and David W. Peters Jr.; seven grandchildren, Glen E. (Melanie) Peters Jr., Kirsten (TJ) Miyagi, Ryan C. (Angelica) Peters, Leah “Nikki” Lyvers, Colton “Jake” Lyvers and JonAnthony M. Lyvers; five great-grandchildren, Havana and Heaven Peters, Sophia and James Miyagi and Atticus J. Peters; two brothers-in-law, Charles Peters and Jeff Stein; cousins, Linda Peters and John (Jeanette) Wexler; and a niece, Melissa Garrett.
She was loved and cherished by many, deeply missed by all....