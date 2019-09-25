Carol Anne Kidd Messer, 77, of Mathis, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Mrs. Messer was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Pearsall to Houston L. and Burlyn Tapley Kidd. She graduated in 1960, from George West High School and received a bachelors degree in home economics and elementary education at Texas A&I University. She was a home economics teacher at Mathis ISD from 1965-1992, and a 5th grade teacher at Skidmore-Tynan ISD from 1993-1998. She was active in FHA, UMW, Progressive Women’s League and Swinney Switch Women’s Auxiliary for 18 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and photography and attended Brush Country Cowboy Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Harold “Butch” Kidd; and nephew, Harold Kidd.
Survivors include her husband, Lon Porter Messer; two daughters, Carolyn Messer (Rodney) Duis of Mathis and Kathy Messer (Jason) Bryan of Garrison; grandchildren, Collin Reese Cass, Braxton Porter Cass, Rylee Kathleen Backsher and Caly Reese Backsher; and a niece, Kelly Warren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Dobie Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with interment following at Tom Mathis Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Warren, Rodney Duis, Jason Bryan, Ray Brown, John Steelhammer and Powell Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the American Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.