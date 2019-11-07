Carole Anne Jambers, 66, of Whitsett, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Mrs. Jambers was born June 21, 1953, in San Antonio to Nancy Ann (Ginn) and Glen Dale Givens Sr. She graduated from Highlands High School and spent her career as a professional dance instructor teaching in San Antonio, and then later in the Three Rivers and Beeville areas. She was active in the Brush Country Cattlewomen’s Association, serving as president more than once. She loved to travel, enjoyed music and regularly attended concerts for her favorite groups.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Nancy Givens; and a brother, Glen Givens Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Jambers; a son, Troy (Kristen) Jambers; grandson, Toby Douglas Jambers; sister-in-law, Joan Hegarty Givens; niece, Erin Givens; and two great-nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 8, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. at the Whitsett Baptist Church in Whitsett. Burial will follow at the Three Rivers City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home, Pleasanton.