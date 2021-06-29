Carolina Trlica, 81, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas.
Carolina was born November 4, 1939, to Pioquinto and Maria Martinez in Runge, Texas. She married Charles Ray Trlica on November 16, 1991, in Beeville. She was employed and retired as a teachers aide from Moreno Junior High after 25 years of service and loved to make her students laugh. Carolina enjoyed sewing dresses, uniforms, flags for schools, churches, organizations and special occasions such as weddings and quinceañeras. She was an active member of St. James Catholic Church.
Carolina was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Julio and Victor Martinez; and sister, Lydia Castillo.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Trlica; daughter, Armandina “Dena” (Daniel) Deleon of Cibolo; sons, Gilbert “Bobby” (Maria) Silva of Beeville, Silvano (Dora) Silva Jr. of Victoria and Raul (Eufemia “Bebe”) Silva of Port Lavaca; grandchildren, Joe (Marina) Perez of San Antonio, Jenifer Perez of Bastrop, Dorothy (Benjaminy) Swchark of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Carolina (Edgar) Alvarado, Christy (David) Gutierrez, Kenneth Zuniga of St. Paul, Minnesota, Kimberly Silva of Victoria, Eric Silva of San Antonio, Erica (Randy) Gonzales and Anthony Silva of Port Lavaca; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Emma Perez, Ryan and Noah Swchark, Jazmine, Violet and Robert Alvarado, Damion and Colby Gutierrez, Christopher Silva and Daniel and Aaliyah Gonzales; siblings, Manuel (Sherly) Martinez, Abdon (Juanita) Martinez of Beeville and Paul (Yolanda “Yoli”) Martinez of San Antonio.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock that evening at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Silva, Raul Silva, Joe Perez, Eric Silva, Anthony Silva and Randy Martinez-Gonzales.
Honorary pallbearers will be Armandina “Dena” Deleon and Silvano Silva Jr.
Memorial donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church in Beeville.
The family of Carolina Trlica wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to her grandson, Joe Perez, the doctors and nurses at North Central Baptist Hospital and Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville, Juanita Martinez, St. James Catholic Church, Gerald and Kelly Trlica, Ed and Betty Rotter, Gene and Margret Greene and all who prayed for Carolina and her family.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home