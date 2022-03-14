Carolina Villarreal Arredondo, 89, known as “Wella”, passed away on March 12, 2022. She was born on February 16, 1933, in Beeville, Texas to Pablo and Carolina (Garcia) Villarreal. She married Jesus T. Arredondo on August 8, 1947, in Beeville, TX. She worked as a housekeeper and nanny and her favorite hobby was making quilts.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesus T. Arredondo; three sons, Benito, Pedro, and Jose Arredondo; granddaughter, Ruby A. Arredondo; great granddaughter, Leslie Arredondo and great great grandson, A J Santellana.
She is survived by five sons, Donicio “Nicho” (Mary) Arredondo and Jessie (Rosa) Arredondo both of Beeville, Ysidro Arredondo of Refugio, her baby boy, Lee Michael Arredondo of Beeville and Steve Jefferson of Refugio; four daughters, Inez (Daniel) Gomez, Rosa (Joe) Guerra, Linda (Adolfo) Alvarado and Stella (Mike) Cano all of Beeville; one brother, Jose (Joe) and Lupita Villarreal of Victoria, Texas and one sister, Salome (MeMe) Villarreal of Houston, TX. Carolina raised four kids as her own: William (Stephanie) Newsom, Amy (Jeff Butler) Newsom, Chris (Jillian) Cline and Matt Cline. She is also survived by 33 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, 21 great great grandchildren and a very special friend, Coral (Juanita) Toliver.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Carlos Lopez officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Jesus Tony Gomez, Nick Arredondo, Mitchell Arredondo, Ruben Casarez, Ysidro “Bo” Arredondo, and Jay Arredondo.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Lee, Nicho, Ysidro, Jessie and Jeremy Arredondo, Steve Jefferson and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Exclusive Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Joseph Larakers, her daughter-in-law, Mary Arredondo and her granddaughter, Lisa Casarez.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel