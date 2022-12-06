Catherine Ann (Jancha) Park, 75, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Kyle, Texas.
Cathy was born October 21, 1947 in Beeville to George Leroy Jancha and Mamie Lou (Huddler) Jancha. She lived in Skidmore and graduated from Skidmore-Tynan High School. While skating at a skating rink in Beeville, “Nana” knocked “Papa” down and it was there where her love story began with Howard Park. She married Howard Gene Park on August 15, 1966 in Seguin. The couple then resided in Austin and then moved to Buda. Cathy retired from Reddy Ice after serving numerous years as office manager.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the special baby holder. Cathy loved to make crafts and scrapbooks but also enjoyed watching her favorite shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her little sister along with several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her husband of 56 years, Howard Park Sr.; her children, Debra (Kevin) Graham, Howard (Becky) Park Jr. and Jared Park (Erin Costentino); grandchildren, Kayla (Lee) Hunter, Kyle (Clarissa) Cox, Jason Cox, Tyler Voss and Morgan Primrose; great-grandchildren, Max, Levi, Beau, Blakely, Avery, Kole, Kade, Andrew, Ali and Anna; a sister, Deanie Veselka; two brothers, George Leroy Jancha Jr. and Robert (Carolyn) Jancha; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 11, with Gary Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Jared W. Park, Jason Cox, Kyle Cox, Maximillian Fenton-Park, Nathan Jancha, Nicholas Jancha and Tyler Voss.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Hunter and Levi Fenton-Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home