Catherine Lee (Good) Nelson, 54, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Montana, with her beloved husband by her side. Cathy is now free from pain and has been reunited at the gates of Heaven with her sweet mother.
Cathy was born Dec. 30, 1967 in Hobbs, New Mexico, to Mina Kay (Ferguson) and Bill W. Good. She was a 1986 graduate of Eunice High School and married Gary Nelson on Aug. 4, 1995 in Beeville. The couple were residents of Cut Bank, Montana at the time of her passing. As an assistant warden at CoreCivic, Cathy dedicated more than 30 years employed in a correctional center. She lived a Christian life and lived life to the fullest. She was active in basketball and volleyball during high school.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mina Kay (Ferguson) Good.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Gary Nelson; a daughter, Ashley Kay England of Virginia; a son, Jody Wayne England of Arizona; her father, Bill (Doris) Good of Oklahoma; sister, Paige (Roy) Bartlett of Texas; a brother, Jeff (Christy) Good of Alaska; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at Brush Country Cowboy Church with Pastor Pat Traxler officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home