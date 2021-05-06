Cecilia S. Adamez, 80, of Beeville, Texas, was called home to the gates of heaven on May 5, 2021.
Mrs. Adamez was born in Beeville, on May 21, 1940, to Fermin and Cleotilde Mireles Saenz.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ubaldo “Blackie” Adamez; son, Christobal Ubaldo Adamez; sister, Rosenda S. Garcia; grandchild, Gabriel Campos.
Cecilia is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Epimenio III) Campos; sons, Daniel (Erica) Adamez, Ubaldo ‘’Be Be” Adamez; sister, Chica Del Bosque all of Beeville; 17 grand-children, 21 great-grandchildren also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, May 10, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 9:00am at St. James Catholic Church with the funeral Mass following at 10:00am with Father Jacob Valayath officiating.
Burial will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Adamez Jr., Eric Adamez, Mark M. Ponce, Christobal Adamez Jr., Ricky Campos, Alfonzo Campos.
Honorary pallbearers: Carlos Adamez, Epi Campos III, Mark Adamez, Adrian Adamez, Tyler Hester, Roman Caballero, Epi Campos V, Alfonzo Campos Jr., Christobal Adamez, III, Adrian Adamez Jr.
Treviño Funeral Home