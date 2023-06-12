Celestina Cuevas Bridge of Beeville joined the heavenly host of angels on June 10, 2023, at the age of 96.
She was born on May 26, 1927, in Berclair, Texas.
“Tia Cele” was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel Cuevas and Maria De Jesus “Jesusa” Moreno, “Ma Chuy,” both of Texas; her husband, Willie R. Bridge of Normanna, and their daughter, Maria Cuevas Bridge. Also, brothers, Gregorio Cuevas, Manuel Cuevas, Joventino Cuevas, Esteban Cuevas, and sisters Marguerita Gutierrez, Juanita Trevino, Regina Chapa, Leonora Garcia, and Eloria Garcia and one grandson Michael W. Lawrence of Kansas.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. James Catholic Church, a lifelong resident of Beeville, working primarily as a cook in several kitchens over the years. She enjoyed bingo games and going out dancing with friends for most of her life and provided a loving home for family and a welcome place for friends to gather and share a barbecue.
She is survived by her son Willie C. Bridge of Beeville, and daughters Frances Lawrence of Kansas, and Sylvia C. Bridge of Beeville, and son-in-law Ernest Seddon of Beeville.
Surviving grandsons are Russell Elliott Bridge, Johnny Roy Lawrence, and William Bryan Lawrence.
Surviving granddaughters are Michele Bridge, Sylvia A. Bridge, Bridget Bridge, and Melissa Lawrence Ferren.
Surviving great grandchildren are Sadie Bridge, Baylor Bridge, Ellie Bridge, Justin Lawrence, Jena Lawrence, Jaymi Lawrence, Chelsea Lawrence, Cody Taylor, Nicole Marie Taylor, Yvette Lawrence, Kaleb Lawrence, Kendall Lawrence, Maverick Lawrence, Hadaen Winfrey, Brandon Winfrey, Joshua Crabtree, Matthew Crabtree, Jamison Martinez, Cameron Medina, Alexa Medina, Malorie Chavarria, Destiny Cano, and Hailey Ruiz.
Surviving great-great grandchildren are Carly Taylor, Aiden Taylor, Ashton Lawrence, Eden Koenig, Addi Koenig, Liam Guzman, Reagan Guzman, and Malcolm Gill.
A visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath as celebrant. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.