Celestina M. Gutierrez

Celestina “Celia” M. Gutierrez, 78, of Beeville, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Mrs. Gutierrez was born June 13, 1941, in Dinero to Presciliano and Maria Salome (Ruiz) Martinez. She was a retired cook and restaurant owner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ricardo and Guadalupe Martinez; and two sisters, Olivia Borrego and Leonora Gonzalez.
Survivors include a son, David (Michaela) Flores of Beeville; three daughters, Elizabeth Guajardo, JoAnn Gutierrez and Dora Alicia (Sergio) Vasquez; a brother, Adan Martinez of Beeville; four sisters, Rosa Munoz, Dora (Ted) Garza, Maria Bonham and Hope (Robert) Ashton, all of Beeville; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 o’clock.
A chapel service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be David Flores, Rodney Bonham, Josh Estrada, Sergio Vasquez, Johnny Borrego and Austin Vangunda.
Honorary pallbearers will be Yolanda Mendez and Tazzie Ann Renee Gutierrez.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel