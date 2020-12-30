Celia Rosalie Key Myers passed away on Dec. 29, in Smithville, Texas, after a short illness. She was born September 23, 1919, in Hochheim.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clarence Myers; her parents, Beauregard Cleveland and Amelia Macha Key; a sister Alleen; and brothers, Gilbert and Bill; and two grandchildren.
She was a resident of Beeville for almost 50 of her 101 years. She was a teacher’s aide at Madderra-Fluornoy Elementary School for a number of years where she helped many students develop their basic math skills. Rose was the family genealogist and an avid and accomplished bridge player. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life. She always said that she cooked more than any mother in town and had the skinniest husband and kids to show for it.
She is survived by her daughter Nan, her sons Sam (Judy), and Jack (Teresa), 6 grandchildren, and many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She will be buried at Hebron Cemetery in Cuero after a private funeral in accordance with her wishes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to
Dream Come True Foundation,
PO Box #5890
Austin, TX 78763.
Arrangements by Freund Funeral Home, Cuero.