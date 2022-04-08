Chad Smith passed unexpectedly on April 1, 2022, at his home in Beeville, Texas, at the age of 49. Chad was born to Rex Minton Smith and Joyce Sinor Smith in Beeville on September 11, 1972.
Chad graduated from A.C. Jones High School, then continued at Bee County College (now Coastal Bend College) with certifications in both welding and auto mechanics. Upon graduation, Chad was a heavy equipment operator until he suffered life changing spine injuries. Chad was a wonderful son, loving father and loyal friend. Chad was always willing to help someone else. His wonderful smile and sense of humor made our days brighter. These gifts were passed on to his children, as were his strong work ethics.
Chad was preceded in death by his father Rex M. Smith, paternal grandparents C.M. “Smitty” and Mabel Lehman Smith, maternal grandparents Joel L. Sinor and Elinore Sinor Stewart.
Chad is survived by his mother Joyce Sinor Smith, son Charles Minton Smith, step-daughter Sierra Woleslagle, sister Kim Keelan, niece Jennifer Keelan, loving aunts & uncle Vivian Sinor, Frances Sinor Sheive, Joel & Nancy Sinor, and cousins.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home.
Treviño Funeral Home