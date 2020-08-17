Charles Chacon Jr., 77, passed away in the early morning hours of August 11, 2020, at San Antonio Military Medical Center. He is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Charles was born on September 17, 1942, in San Antonio, Texas to Charlie Chacon and Odila Chacon. He was a retired Vietnam Veteran who served 22 years in the U.S. Navy. He also worked 20 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Charles loved his job and made many friends while working at both Garza Units and McConnel Unit.
Charles and his wife, Adelfa Chacon, are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville. He was a very hard-working, humorous and generous man who will be missed dearly by all family, friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Chacon and Odila Chacon; and a brother, Robert Chacon.
Charles leaves behind his wife, Adelfa (Rodriguez) Chacon, who he recently celebrated his 51st wedding anniversary with.
He is also survived by his son, Charles Paul (Sonora) Chacon; and a daughter, Rebecca Renee Chacon (Edward) Maldonado. Grandchildren left behind include Amber (Zachary) Stuart, Lauren Chacon, Olivia Maldonado, Edward Maldonado II, Carlos (Ashlee) Serna and Lorenzo (Brittany) Serna. Charles was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Hunter Stuart, Madilyn and Nolan Ashley and Grace and Leonardo Serna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a Memorial Service at 10 o’clock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 609 E. Gramman, Beeville, Texas 78102.
