Charles Nelson Cartwright, 89, of Beeville, Texas passed away August 19, 2022.
Charles was born July 22, 1933 in Fort Worth, Texas to Charles Lorn Cartwright and Mildred (Epperson) Cartwright. He was a 1952 graduate of Lamar High School and went on to further his education at The University of Texas earning a Doctor of Jurisprudence and became an attorney. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and married Nora Rebeca Cepeda on December 20, 2001, at Rancho Viejo, Texas. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, coin collecting, and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Cartwright; and his first wife, Suzanne Oberwetter Cartwright.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his wife of 20 years, Nora R. Cartwright of Beeville; a son, Charles Rea (Uta) Cartwright of Blender, Germany, and stepson, Christopher J. Ulmer of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with the funeral service at 10 o’clock.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Charles Rea Cartwright, Christopher J. Ulmer, and Masons of the Mathis Lodge No. 1133.